Unveiling Dime Community (DCOM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dime Community (DCOM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, indicating an increase of 66.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $117.42 million, representing an increase of 17.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dime Community metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 53.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 105.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $13.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.97 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $106.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges and other fees' will likely reach $4.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.94 million.

Shares of Dime Community have experienced a change of -3.6% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DCOM is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

