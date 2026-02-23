Unveiling Dell Technologies (DELL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dell Technologies (DELL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $31.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 33.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' to reach $4.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' reaching $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' at $10.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' should arrive at $12.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will reach $18.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +65.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' will reach $14.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +112.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Products' of $25.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Services' will reach $6.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' stands at $824.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $631.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' will likely reach $2.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Dell Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DELL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.