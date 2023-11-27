Unveiling Dell Technologies (DELL) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dell Technologies (DELL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 36.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.93 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' stands at $12.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' should arrive at $8.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' should come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' reaching $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' will reach $4.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' will reach $10.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' will reach $4.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.9% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dell Technologies here>>>



Dell Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +12.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DELL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

