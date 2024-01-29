Unveiling Deckers (DECK) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Deckers (DECK) will announce quarterly earnings of $11.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.43 billion, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Deckers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total' should come in at $947.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total' at $25.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total' should arrive at $4.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total' reaching $409.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total' to come in at $26.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Wholesale' of $20.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Wholesale' to reach $2.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Wholesale' will reach $20.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Wholesale' will reach $372.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Direct-to-Consumer' will likely reach $167.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Wholesale' will reach $244.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $6.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Deckers have demonstrated returns of +14.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DECK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

