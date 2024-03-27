Unveiling Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster's (PLAY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.8%. Revenues are expected to be $602.39 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dave & Buster's Entertainment metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Entertainment revenues' of $388.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Food and beverage revenues' will reach $216.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Stores Count - End of Period' will likely reach 220. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 204.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares have witnessed a change of -6.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLAY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

