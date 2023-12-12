Unveiling Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants (DRI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.74 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Darden Restaurants metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Olive Garden' will likely reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other Business' of $532.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Fine Dining' to come in at $353.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +74.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' reaching $638.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' will reach 4.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change' should arrive at 2.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' should come in at 910. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 890 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change' to reach 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' at 566. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 553.

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' stands at 2,016. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,887.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change' will reach 1.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change' will reach -0.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Darden Restaurants have demonstrated returns of +6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

