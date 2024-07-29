Unveiling Cummins (CMI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cummins (CMI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.85 per share, indicating a decline of 6.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.28 billion, representing a decrease of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cummins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Distribution' to come in at $2.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Engine' will reach $2.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Components' reaching $2.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Power System' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty Truck' should arrive at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty Truck and Bus' at $964.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway' will reach $472.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty Automotive' will likely reach $449.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' will reach $439.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Distribution segment sales by product- Engines' stands at $488.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Distribution segment sales by product- Power generation' of $683.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Distribution segment sales by product- Parts' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.



Shares of Cummins have experienced a change of +4.9% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

