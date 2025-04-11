Unveiling CSX (CSX) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CSX (CSX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.52 billion, down 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CSX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Coal' will reach $467.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Intermodal' at $501.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' reaching $140.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals' to reach $714.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Margin' stands at 67.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36.8% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' will likely reach $701.43. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $722.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' should arrive at 88.39 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' will reach 78.14 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume - Coal' will reach 175.67 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 188 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' of 48.76 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Volume - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' to come in at 67.1 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' should come in at 114.87 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 114 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, CSX shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

