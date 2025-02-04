Unveiling Corpay (CPAY) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Corpay (CPAY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.35 per share, indicating an increase of 20.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.05 billion, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Corpay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' should arrive at $337.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other Payments' will likely reach $74.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Lodging Payments' will reach $119.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Lodging Payments - Room nights' will reach 8.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Spend volume - Corporate Payments' of 44.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33.58 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments' should come in at $13.32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.86 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other - Transactions' at 472.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 444.8 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Corporate Payments' to come in at $146.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $101.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Lodging' stands at $58.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.44 million.



