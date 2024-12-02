Unveiling The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies (COO) to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.03 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some The Cooper Companies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CVI' stands at $682.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- CSI' should come in at $345.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' of $210.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' at $135.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' should arrive at $284.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' to reach $150.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' will reach $244.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.



The Cooper Companies shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

