Unveiling The Cooper Companies (COO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies (COO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $997.16 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CVI' stands at $673.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CSI' to come in at $324.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' at $195.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' will likely reach $129.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' should come in at $272.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' will reach $149.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' of $250.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for The Cooper Companies here>>>



Over the past month, shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, COO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.