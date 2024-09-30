Unveiling Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands (STZ) to post quarterly earnings of $4.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.95 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' stands at $417.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Beer' of $2.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' will reach $65.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Beer' to come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $953.90 million.



Shares of Constellation Brands have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

