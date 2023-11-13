Unveiling Compass (CMP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals (CMP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1300%. Revenues are expected to be $234.84 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Compass metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales to external customers - Salt' will reach $183.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales to external customers- Plant Nutrition' at $30.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -46.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Sales Price per ton - Plant Nutrition' will reach $634.01. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $929.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales volumes - Plant Nutrition' stands at 48.85 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Salt Sales Price per ton - Total Salt' of $99.95. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $89.79 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales volumes of salt products - Consumer and Industrial' should arrive at 510.45 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 522 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Salt Sales Price per ton - Consumer and Industrial' will reach $179.80. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $174.36 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales volumes - Total Salt' will likely reach 1,832.38 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,103 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales volumes of salt products - Highway Deicing' reaching 1,321.93 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,581 KTon in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Salt Sales Price per ton - Highway Deicing' should come in at $69.12. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.89.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings- Plant Nutrition' to reach -$0.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.60 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings- Salt' to come in at $27.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.30 million.



Over the past month, shares of Compass have returned -12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Currently, CMP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

