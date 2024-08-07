Unveiling Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, reflecting an increase of 23.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $143.73 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Collegium Pharmaceutical metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total product revenues- Belbuca' will likely reach $50.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total product revenues- Nucynta' will reach $44.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total product revenues- Symproic' reaching $3.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total product revenues- Xtampza ER' to come in at $46.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.



Over the past month, Collegium Pharmaceutical shares have recorded returns of +7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

