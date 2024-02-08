Unveiling Coke (KO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Coca-Cola (KO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.64 billion, increasing 5.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coke metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures' at $799.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Operating Revenue- North America- Total' to reach $4.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America- Total' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific- Total' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' will likely reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total' will reach $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total' to come in at $24.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Venture- Non-GAAP' should come in at $49.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $690.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $647 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' stands at $146.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $128 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' reaching $907.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $870 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' of $296.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $313 million.



Over the past month, shares of Coke have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. Currently, KO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

