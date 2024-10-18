Unveiling Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coca-Cola (KO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.61 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coca-Cola metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures' will likely reach $787.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' to come in at $4.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' of $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' stands at $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total' reaching $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total' will reach $36.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Global Venture- Non-GAAP' will reach $79.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.12 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' to reach $86.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.24 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' at $520.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $491 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coca-Cola here>>>



Shares of Coca-Cola have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.