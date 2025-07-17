Unveiling Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Coca-Cola (KO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.59 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Coca-Cola metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' to reach $5.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' reaching $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate' of $32.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.25 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' stands at $111.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.37 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $667.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $642.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' at $858.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $883.00 million.

Coca-Cola shares have witnessed a change of +0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KO is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

