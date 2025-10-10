Unveiling Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.1 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Book value per common share' will reach $54.03 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.25 .

The consensus estimate for 'Return on average common equity' stands at 7.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net charge-offs' will likely reach $161.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $197.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $197.16 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tangible book value per common share' will reach $36.03 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.54 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 9.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 11.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Capital Ratio' to reach 13.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nonaccrual loans and leases' of $1.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.69 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' reaching 10.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $608.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $532.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, CFG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

