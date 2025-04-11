Unveiling Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group (CFG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.94 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 68.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Book value per common share' of $50.90. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.43.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $195.79 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $200.07 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Return on average common equity' will reach 6.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net charge-offs' to reach $176.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $181 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tangible book value per common share' reaching $32.68. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.19.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans and leases' should arrive at $1.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.47 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 12.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Capital Ratio' to come in at 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' at 10.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets' should come in at $1.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



