Unveiling Cigna (CI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cigna (CI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $56.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cigna metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy' will reach $42.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums' stands at $11.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' at $45.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Total' to reach $7.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' to come in at 81.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health' will likely reach 1,463.29 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,604 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured' should come in at 2,657.56 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,218 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Customers - Total' reaching 19,323.38 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,473 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage' will reach 568.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 584 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D' will reach 2,478.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,541 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total' of 16,087.65 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16,026 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Customers - Services only - U.S. Commercial' should arrive at 13,769.15 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,808 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cigna here>>>



Shares of Cigna have experienced a change of -2.4% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.