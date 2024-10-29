Unveiling Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Church & Dwight (CHD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, indicating a decline of 8.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.49 billion, representing an increase of 2.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Church & Dwight metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales' should come in at $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International' should arrive at $262.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Specialty Products Division' will reach $73.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products' reaching $657.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products' stands at $500.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Income before Income Taxes- Specialty Products Division' to come in at $8.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income before Income Taxes- Consumer International' at $23.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.70 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income before Income Taxes- Consumer Domestic' will reach $197.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $203.40 million.



Shares of Church & Dwight have demonstrated returns of -3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

