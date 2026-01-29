Unveiling Chubb (CB) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb (CB) to post quarterly earnings of $6.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. Revenues are expected to be $15.11 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Chubb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance' will reach $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net investment income- North America Commercial P&C Insurance' to reach $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net premiums earned- Overseas General Insurance' at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net investment income- North American Personal P&C Insurance' to come in at $124.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined ratio' will reach 83.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss and loss expense ratio' stands at 56.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Personal P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 53.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'North America Personal P&C Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio' should arrive at 20.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'North America Personal P&C Insurance - Administrative expense ratio' will likely reach 5.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'North America Personal P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' reaching 79.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Overseas General Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio' of 26.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.0% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Administrative expense ratio' should come in at 9.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.7%.

Chubb shares have witnessed a change of -2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

