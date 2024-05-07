Unveiling Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $888.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cheesecake Factory metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- North Italia' to come in at $69.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants' to reach $665.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $77.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other FRC' will likely reach $76.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory' reaching -0.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' will reach 216. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 210.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Total' of 338. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 318.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia' should come in at 37. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 33.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia' will reach 2.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC' at 41. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other' will reach 40. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, CAKE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

