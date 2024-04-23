Unveiling Charter (CHTR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Charter Communications (CHTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charter metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Residential- Video' reaching $3.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Advertising sales' will reach $377.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commercial- Total' at $1.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Residential- Mobile service' stands at $662.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Voice Customers' should come in at 7,765.18 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,763 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Internet Customers' should arrive at 30,505.51 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30,509 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'SMB - Total Customers (Video, Internet & Voice)' will likely reach 3,952.34 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,966 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'SMB - Total Voice Customers' of 1,293.65 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,290 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'SMB - Total Internet Customers' will reach 2,043.07 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,030 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'SMB - Total Video Customers' will reach 615.62 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 646 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Customer Relationships' to reach 32,078.67 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32,211 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Residential - Total Voice Customers' to come in at 6,471.53 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,473 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>



Shares of Charter have demonstrated returns of -8.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CHTR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.