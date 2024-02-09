Unveiling Charles River (CRL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories (CRL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. Revenues are expected to be $985.69 million, down 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Charles River metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Research Models and Services' should come in at $186.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment' will reach $619.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing support' at $180.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Services' to reach $827.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Products' to come in at $163.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Research Models and Services' of $40.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.11 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Manufacturing support' reaching $42.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.73 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment' should arrive at $160.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $156.97 million.



Over the past month, Charles River shares have recorded returns of +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)

