Unveiling Centene (CNC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Centene (CNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, indicating a decline of 30.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $37.91 billion, representing a decrease of 0.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Centene metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' at $34.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Premium' of $33.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Service' to reach $833.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premium tax' will reach $3.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' should come in at 88.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87%.

The consensus estimate for 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' stands at 1,482.48 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.77 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' should arrive at 13,067.26 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'SG&A Expense Ratio' will likely reach 8.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' will reach 11,584.78 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' to come in at 6,654.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.54 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' will reach 1,113.34 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.31 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Membership Commercial - Commercial Group' reaching 421.73 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 424.2 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



