Unveiling Centene (CNC) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene (CNC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 71.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $44.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 57.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Centene metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' to reach $40.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Premium' will reach $39.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Service' should come in at $774.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Premium tax' to come in at $3.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -14.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' stands at 90.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' at 12.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.14 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' will reach 7.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' will reach 1.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.14 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' should arrive at 11.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.64 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' of 1.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Membership Commercial - Commercial Group' will likely reach 443.35 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 426.40 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'SG&A Expense Ratio' reaching 7.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.0%.

Shares of Centene have demonstrated returns of -48.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CNC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.