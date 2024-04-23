Unveiling Centene (CNC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Centene (CNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $36.41 billion, declining 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Centene metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' to reach $34.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premium' should come in at $33.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service' at $993.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues- Medicaid' should arrive at $21.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' will reach 87.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 87%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' of 1,737.68 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,801.2 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' to come in at 13,589.05 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16,322.3 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'SG&A Expense Ratio' reaching 8.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' will likely reach 11,851.36 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,521.1 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' will reach 5,087.13 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,459.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' will reach 1,132.38 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,343.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Membership Commercial - Commercial Group' stands at 422.99 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 437.2 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Centene shares have witnessed a change of -1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Centene Corporation (CNC)

