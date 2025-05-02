Unveiling Cencora (COR) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cencora (COR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.08 per share, indicating an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $74.82 billion, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' should come in at $7.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' stands at $67.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' will reach $5.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' reaching $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' to come in at $65.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' of $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' will likely reach $182.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $192.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' to reach $926.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $841.06 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cencora here>>>



Over the past month, Cencora shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.