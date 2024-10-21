Unveiling CBRE (CBRE) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CBRE Group (CBRE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating an increase of 47.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.98 billion, representing an increase of 14.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CBRE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue' stands at $5.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' will reach $244.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' will reach $2.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Advisory Services' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue' will reach $3.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' to come in at $3.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue- Advisory Services' should arrive at $2.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' reaching $6.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' at $23.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Loan servicing' to reach $85.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Advisory leasing' of $902.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment Management AUM' will likely reach $143.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.2 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for CBRE here>>>



Shares of CBRE have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBRE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.