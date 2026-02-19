Unveiling Cava (CAVA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cava Group (CAVA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 40%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $268.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cava metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- CAVA Restaurant' should come in at $265.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'End of period CAVA Restaurants' will likely reach 438 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 367 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth' of -1.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations' should arrive at 22 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue' reaching 7.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA' at $56.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.41 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cava have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CAVA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

