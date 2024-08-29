Unveiling Casey's (CASY) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Casey's General Stores (CASY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Casey's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Fuel' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $69.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' at $417.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' of $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change' will reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Stores (EOP)' stands at 2,681. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,536 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' should arrive at 765.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 713.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' to reach 6.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Stores (BOP)' will likely reach 2,597. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,521.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' to come in at $369.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $339.57 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' should come in at $243.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $216.86 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Other' will reach $25.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.34 million in the same quarter last year.



Casey's shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CASY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

