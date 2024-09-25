Unveiling Carnival (CCL) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carnival (CCL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, indicating an increase of 34.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.81 billion, representing an increase of 14% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 15.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carnival metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' should come in at $5.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Onboard and other' at $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Tour and Other' stands at $184.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Available lower berth days (ALBDs)' reaching 25,181.02 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Occupancy percentage' should arrive at 111.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel consumption in metric tons' will likely reach 738.63 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 700 Kmt.

Analysts predict that the 'Fuel cost per metric ton' will reach $669.37. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $636 in the same quarter last year.



Carnival shares have witnessed a change of +9.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move.

