Unveiling Carlyle (CG) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carlyle Group (CG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 49.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $825.52 million, exhibiting a decline of 41.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carlyle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' will reach $23.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -58% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues' at $252.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -66.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' to reach $496.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other' of $19.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -44.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' reaching $165.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $164.38 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' will reach $168.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $141.43 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' will likely reach $406.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $368.76 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' should arrive at $106.73 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.48 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' stands at $142.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117.32 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' will reach $38.55 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.42 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' should come in at $72.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.95 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP' to come in at $287.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $260.21 billion.



Carlyle shares have witnessed a change of -0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

