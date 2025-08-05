Unveiling Carlyle (CG) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carlyle Group (CG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $957.66 million, representing an increase of 21.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carlyle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' at $28.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues' will reach $287.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +83.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' will likely reach $549.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other' will reach $35.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' to reach $163.92 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $164.23 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' should arrive at $88.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' will reach $456.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $434.62 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' to come in at $103.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $103.66 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' reaching $164.74 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $155.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' should come in at $204.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189.76 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' stands at $55.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP' of $323.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $307.35 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Carlyle shares have recorded returns of +9.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

