Unveiling Capital One (COF) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Capital One (COF) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.45 billion, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Capital One metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net revenue- Commercial Banking' will reach $914.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net revenue- Consumer Banking' stands at $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic' reaching $6.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Credit Card' should come in at $6.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 55.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $448.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $421.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 6.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 14.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - International card businesses' to come in at 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - Domestic credit card' will reach 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card' at 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should arrive at 16.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Capital One have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, COF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

