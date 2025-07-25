Unveiling Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.79 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will reach 60.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Intermodal' reaching 443.31 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 403.50 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Automotive' of 67.08 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.10 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Grain' should come in at 136.15 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 128.90 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products' will reach 129.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 134.60 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Potash' to reach 51.05 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 49.40 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur' should arrive at 17.18 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Forest Products' will likely reach 33.87 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34.60 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' at 141.97 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 142.40 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Carloads - Total' will reach 1.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.09 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Coal' to come in at 114.56 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.90 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' stands at 54.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.13 billion.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

