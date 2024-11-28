Unveiling Campbell (CPB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (CPB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.79 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Campbell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Meals & Beverages' will reach $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Snacks' should arrive at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages' should come in at $317.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $287 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Earnings- Snacks' at $154.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $161 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Campbell have experienced a change of -1.3% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

