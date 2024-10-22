Unveiling Brunswick (BC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brunswick (BC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 51.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.27 billion, exhibiting a decline of 20.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Brunswick metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Propulsion' will reach $488.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories' will reach $354.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Boat' at $342.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Navico Group' to come in at $193.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion' reaching $51.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $132.70 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories' will likely reach $87.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group' should arrive at $14.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat' should come in at $10.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Brunswick here>>>



Shares of Brunswick have experienced no change in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Brunswick Corporation (BC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.