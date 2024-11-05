Unveiling Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 71.4%. Revenues are expected to be $843.18 million, up 35.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brookfield Renewable metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar' will reach $134.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +61.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Wind' of $147.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Hydroelectric' should come in at $370.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions' will likely reach $64.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America' reaching 2,420.93 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,543 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil' to reach 1,036.49 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 813 GWh.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Colombia' will reach 897.05 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 705 GWh.

The consensus estimate for 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total' stands at 4,354.47 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,061 GWh in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Actual Generation - Wind - Total' will reach 1,993.09 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,282 GWh.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Actual Generation - Solar' should arrive at 1,220.76 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 689 GWh.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Actual Generation - Total' at 7,975.51 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,533 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Actual Generation - Distributed energy & sustainable solutions' to come in at 417.11 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 501 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>



Shares of Brookfield Renewable have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BEP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.