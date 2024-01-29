Unveiling Broadridge Financial (BR) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.39 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Broadridge Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' should arrive at $392.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues' to reach $498.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Equity and other' will reach $24.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Mutual funds' at $22.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +80% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues' should come in at $47.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Distribution Revenues' will reach $453.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' to come in at $998.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Data- driven fund solutions' will likely reach $106.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Issuer' of $29.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Customer communications' stands at $172.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Capital markets' will reach $248.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Wealth and investment management' reaching $144.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Broadridge Financial shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

