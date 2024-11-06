Unveiling Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Brighthouse Financial (BHF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.50 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.21 billion, representing an increase of 6.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brighthouse Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Premiums' should arrive at $196.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other Revenues' will reach $133.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' stands at $580.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Run-off' should come in at $426.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Life' to reach $310.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total adjusted revenues- Annuities' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other' at $174.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.



