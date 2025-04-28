Unveiling BP (BP) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, BP (BP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, reflecting a decline of 42.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $57.16 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues and other income- Sales and other operating revenues' should come in at $47.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues and other income- Interest and Other Income' should arrive at $391.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues and other income- Earnings from associates - after interest and tax' will likely reach $567.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +90.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas' of 2,223.25 Mcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,364 Mcf/D.

The consensus estimate for 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids' stands at 1,077.04 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1056 millions of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average realizations - Liquids - BP Average' reaching $66.76 per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.24 per barrel in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids - US' will reach 488.01 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 459 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids - Europe' will reach 154.35 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 136 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids - Rest of World' to reach 441.70 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 461 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - US' at 1,603.74 Mcf/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,742 Mcf/D.

Analysts predict that the 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - Europe' will reach 264.43 Mcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 279 Mcf/D.

Analysts expect 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - Rest of World' to come in at 347.55 Mcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 343 Mcf/D.



Over the past month, BP shares have recorded returns of -13.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

