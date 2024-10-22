Unveiling Boyd (BYD) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boyd Gaming (BYD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $918.69 million, increasing 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Boyd metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Online' will likely reach $102.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $51.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' at $520.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' to reach $214.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' should arrive at $14.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' should come in at $21.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' will reach $97.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $105.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' stands at $16.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.86 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' to come in at $191.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $190.59 million in the same quarter last year.



