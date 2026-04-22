Unveiling Boyd (BYD) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming (BYD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $993.19 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boyd metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other' at $37.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' stands at $56.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' should come in at $519.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' will reach $223.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' to reach $7.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.31 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' will reach $27.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $20.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' will likely reach $186.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $183.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' reaching $104.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Boyd shares have witnessed a change of +3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BYD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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