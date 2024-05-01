Unveiling BorgWarner (BWA) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BorgWarner (BWA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.52 billion, declining 15.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BorgWarner metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Net Sales Change' will likely reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Drivetrain & Battery Systems' to reach $110.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management' will reach $295.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $285 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of BorgWarner have returned -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Currently, BWA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

