Unveiling Boeing (BA) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boeing (BA) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 75.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $21.87 billion, increasing 12.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 40.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boeing metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Global Services' stands at $4.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $6.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' of $10.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +30.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' should arrive at $905.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $943.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense, Space & Security' reaching $176.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $155.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Boeing have returned +8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, BA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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