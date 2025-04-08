Unveiling BlackRock (BLK) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that BlackRock (BLK) will announce quarterly earnings of $10.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.46 billion, increasing 15.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BlackRock metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' at $224.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Advisory and other revenue' to reach $64.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' of $4.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Distribution fees' will likely reach $318.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' will reach $446.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net inflows' stands at $110.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.19 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Cash management' should arrive at $764.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $745.78 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management' to come in at $11,788.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10,472.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' will reach $119.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67.24 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Long-term' should come in at $11,118.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9,726.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net inflows - Product Type - Long-term' reaching $209.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.41 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - ETFs' will reach $4,424.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,745.64 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>



Over the past month, shares of BlackRock have returned -10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -12.2% change. Currently, BLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.