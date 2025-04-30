Unveiling Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) will report quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.23 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Biogen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Total' of $364.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Total' stands at $365.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product, net' will likely reach $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Anti-CD20 therapeutic programs' should come in at $411.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- Rest of world' will reach $169.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- United States' should arrive at $160.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Rest of World' reaching $210.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Rest of world' will reach $172.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- United States' to reach $191.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- United States' at $31.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Interferon- Rest of world' will reach $94.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Interferon- United States' to come in at $119.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Biogen shares have recorded returns of -9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIIB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

