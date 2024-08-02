Unveiling Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $325.08 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should come in at $21.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $295.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' will likely reach $10.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' will reach 9.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue - Services - YoY growth' of -18.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' at $1.23 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' should arrive at 14.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Bentley Systems have returned -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, BSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

